Russian Forces Capture Outskirts Of Ukraine's Mariupol

Repeated efforts to evacuate people from the city of 430,000 have fallen apart as humanitarian convoys come under shelling.

Ukraine's military says Russian forces have captured the eastern outskirts of the besieged city of Mariupol.

In a Facebook update Saturday, the military said the capture of Mariupol and Severodonetsk in the east were a priority for Russian forces. Mariupol has been under siege for over a week, with no electricity, gas or water.

