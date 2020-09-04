Medical Journal Says Russia's Potential Vaccine Shows Promise

Results published in The Lancet medical journal show no serious side effects.

Russia's potential vaccine apparently shows promise — producing an antibody response in all participants during early trials.

That's according to results published Friday by The Lancet — a peer-reviewed medical journal. The results also showed test subjects didn't experience any "serious adverse" side effects, but they did have mild ones, such as fevers.

Russian health regulators approved the vaccine last month. But other countries raised concerns over its safety and efficacy since it had yet to undergo Phase 3 trials.