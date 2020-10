A watchdog organization said chemicals in Navalny's fluids matched Novichok poisoning.

Lab tests on Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny confirmed the presence of a banned nerve agent.

Navalny spent 32 days in a German hospital.

He's a critic of President Vladimir Putin and the Russian government.

The Kremlin denies involvement and doubted the hospital's poison diagnosis.