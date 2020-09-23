Putin Offers Russia's Vaccine To United Nations Staffers For Free

President Vladimir Putin made the offer during a speech to this year's General Assembly.

Russia's president says he'll give United Nations staffers the country's new coronavirus vaccine free of charge.

The Russian vaccine has raised eyebrows in the scientific community. It showed promise in small, early trials. But it hasn't undergone final-stage testing, which determines the safety and efficacy of the vaccine.

It's unclear if any U.N. employees will take Putin up on his offer.