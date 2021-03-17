Russia, Iran Tried To Influence 2020 Election

The report comes from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence.

Russia and Iran tried to influence the 2020 U.S. presidential election, but there's no evidence foreign actors actually disrupted or changed votes.

The Office of the Director of National Intelligence says Russian President Vladimir Putin approved efforts to denigrate Joe Biden, support Donald Trump and undermine public trust in the election process.

The report also says Iran tried to undercut Trump's re-election prospects, but didn't directly promote his rivals.

It also said China did not try to influence or interfere in the election, though a minority report said Beijing did take some steps to undermine Trump.

