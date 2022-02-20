Russia Extends Troop Drills Near Ukraine As Violence Spikes

The presence of the Russian troops raised concern that they could be used to sweep down on the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv.

Russia extended military drills near Ukraine's northern borders Sunday amid increased fears that two days of sustained shelling along the contact line between soldiers and Russa-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine could spark an invasion.

The exercises, originally set to end Sunday, brought a sizable contingent of Russian forces to neighboring Belarus, which borders Ukraine to the north. The presence of the Russian troops raised concern that they could be used to sweep down on the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv.

The announcement came from the defense minister of Belarus, who said the two countries would "continue testing the response forces."

Western leaders warned that Russia was poised to attack its neighbor, which is surrounded on three sides by about 150,000 Russian soldiers, warplanes and equipment. Russia held nuclear drills Saturday as well as the conventional exercises in Belarus, and has ongoing naval drills off the coast in the Black Sea.

The United States and many European countries have alleged for months that Russia is trying to create pretexts to invade. They have threatened massive, immediate sanctions if it does.

A top European Union official, Charles Michel, said Sunday that "the big question remains: does the Kremlin want dialogue?"

"We cannot forever offer an olive branch while Russia conducts missile tests and continues to amass troops," Michel, the president of the European Council, said at the Munich Security Conference. He said, "One thing is certain: if there is further military aggression, we will react with massive sanctions."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on Russian President Vladimir Putin to choose a place where the two leaders could meet to try to resolve the crisis. Russia has denied plans to invade.

"Ukraine will continue to follow only the diplomatic path for the sake of a peaceful settlement," Zelenskyy said Saturday at an international security conference in Munich, Germany. There was no immediate response from the Kremlin.

Additional reporting by the Associated Press.