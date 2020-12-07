Rudy Giuliani Tests Positive For COVID-19

The 76-year-old Giuliani traveled to several battleground states in the past week to testify over voting irregularities.

And another person inside President Trump's circle has the coronavirus. Rudy Giuliani, the president's personal lawyer, tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the Associated Press, he began experiencing symptoms and checked into a Washington D.C. Hospital Sunday. The 76-year-old traveled to several battleground states in the past week to testify over voting irregularities.

He met with numerous officials without wearing a mask. Arizona's legislature says it will close for a week out of an abundance of caution.