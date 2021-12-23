Royal Caribbean Reports Second COVID-19 Outbreak This Week

55 passengers out of the 5,500 people aboard a Royal Caribbean cruise ship have tested positive for the virus.

This comes after Royal Caribbean was already under investigation by the CDC for another COVID case on board one of their newest cruise ships — Odyssey of the Seas.

That ship is currently sailing under yellow status and will not stop in Aruba or Curaçao. as originally planned.

Ships are operating at reduced capacities and have set strict protocols in attempt to prevent the spread of the virus.