Rover Releases Most Popular Dog Names Of 2022

Man's best friend got many people through the dog days of 2022.

And now the pet website Rover has released the year's most popular names for our four-legged friends.

For male dogs, the first prize winner is Max, followed by Charlie, Cooper, Milo, Buddy and Rocky

For the female dogs, Luna comes in first, followed by Bella, Daisy, Lucy, Lily and Zoe.

Looking for a name for your new dog? Here are a few thousand more names to choose from.