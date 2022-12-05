Sci/Health

Rover Releases Most Popular Dog Names Of 2022

If you have a Max or a Luna, you're far from alone.

Rover Releases Most Popular Dog Names Of 2022
Niranjan Shrestha / AP
Article by Newsy Staff
SMS
December 5, 2022

Man's best friend got many people through the dog days of 2022.

And now the pet website Rover has released the year's most popular names for our four-legged friends.

For male dogs, the first prize winner is Max, followed by Charlie, Cooper, Milo, Buddy and Rocky 

For the female dogs, Luna comes in first, followed by Bella, Daisy, Lucy, Lily and Zoe.

Looking for a name for your new dog? Here are a few thousand more names to choose from.

Study: Your Pet Parenting Style Really Does Affect Your Dog's Behavior

Study: Your Pet Parenting Style Really Does Affect Your Dog's Behavior

You might think dogs’ personalities are determined by nature, but a new study shows that how humans “parent” pets makes a difference.

LEARN MORE