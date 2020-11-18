Rocket Attack On Baghdad's Green Zone Kills Child, Injures 5 Others

Four rockets struck within the heavily-fortified Green Zone, with one landing near the U.S. Embassy.

Rockets struck Iraq's capital city of Baghdad Tuesday, killing a child and wounding five civilians and two security officials.

The attacks appears appear to be the end of a truce proposed by Iran-backed militia groups in October. No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

The rocket launches came days after the same day the U.S. announced it would reduce the number of troops in Iraq by mid-January.