Robinhood Resumes Trading On Halted Stocks

Robinhood halted activity on GameStop and others on Thursday, raising the ire of users and lawmakers.

The popular stock app Robinhood has resumed trading on GameStop.

The video game retailer is among a handful of companies whose values soared this week following a rally driven by small investors on the online forum Reddit.

Robinhood halted activity on these companies yesterday, drawing the ire of users and lawmakers.

Robinhood says it will allow "limited buys of these securities" and will "continue to monitor the situation."