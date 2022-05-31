newsy
news
U.S. News
WORLD
Politics
Science/Health
Tech
Business
Entertainment
Sports
investigations
documentaries
shows
schedule
where to watch
Road to the Bee
Share
Tweet
Email
SMS
Road to the Bee
May 31, 2022
May 31, 2022
Narrated by LeVar Burton, "Road to the Bee" details the nearly 100-year history of spelling's premier event.
TRENDING IN
U.S. NEWS
2:55
PK Records
Queer Artist Semler Is Making Waves In Christian Music Genre
2:56
Hulu / "Fire Island"
'Fire Island' Addresses Racism In LGBTQ Community
7:45
Newsy Investigates The Baby Formula Monopolies
3:26
Alex Brandon / AP
Scripps National Spelling Bee Returns After Pandemic Pause
6:40
Newsy
Ghost Guns Aren't Hard To Make, And New Laws Won't Restrict Them All
6:37
AP
Cities Prepare For Influx Of Traveling Patients In A Post-Roe America
0:57
Jae C. Hong / AP
Texas Police: Teacher Closed Propped-Open Door Before Attack
3:16
Consumers Look To Cut Costs, Make Extra Money As Prices Rise