RNC To Test Attendees For Coronavirus Daily

The Republican National Convention will be held in Jacksonville, Florida, Aug. 24-27.

The Republican National Convention says it will test attendees for the coronavirus daily.

A spokesperson for the host committee said everyone will be "tested and temperature checked each day" of the event, scheduled for Aug. 24-27.

The RNC moved President Donald Trump's acceptance speech for the 2020 Republican Presidential Nomination from Charlotte, North Carolina, to Jacksonville, Florida. The venue for that speech can hold 15,000 people.

Health experts warn the state may not be a safe place to hold the convention. Florida has turned into the No. 1 hot spot for the coronavirus — surpassing 200,000 cases over the weekend.

Senator Chuck Grassley is the first Republican senator to announce he will not be attending the RNC over coronavirus concerns.

Grassley is the oldest GOP senator at 86 years old. He's also president pro tempore, meaning he's third in line of presidential succession. He says he's attended every RNC since 1980. Grassley urged officials to require face masks and social distancing during the event.

Sen. Lamar Alexander announced after Grassley that he also won't be attending, but did not say if it was due to the coronavirus. And Sen. Ron Johnson said he's looking at the precautions being taken before he makes his decision to attend.

