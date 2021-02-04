Rihanna Tweets About India Farmers Protesting

Farmers in India are protesting against new agricultural laws, which they say will make it harder for them to make money.

A tweet by Rihanna is causing a stir in India.

The singer tweeted a link of a news article about months of farmer protests in the country with the caption, "Why aren't we talking about this?"

That led government officials and supporters of the country's prime minister to call for unity, saying outside influencers shouldn't get involved.

Farmers in India are protesting against new agricultural laws.

They say the laws will make it harder for them to make money.

India's prime minister says the new rules are necessary to modernize Indian farming.