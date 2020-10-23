Court Rules Ridesharing Companies Must Classify Drivers As Employees

A California appeals court upheld an earlier ruling that drivers can no longer be considered private contractors.

A California appeals court ruled Thursday that the ride hailing companies Uber and Lyft must reclassify their drivers as employees rather than independent contractors.

This confirms an earlier court decision, but it's not the end of the battle for the two companies.

Uber and Lyft – along with many delivery services such as DoorDash and Postmates – have poured millions of dollars into a ballot initiative that aims to side-step California law.

So the decision may now be in the hands of state voters during the November election.