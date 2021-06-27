newsy
news
U.S. News
WORLD
Politics
Science/Health
Tech
Business
Entertainment
Sports
investigations
documentaries
shows
coronavirus
where to watch
Rhode Island Could Become First State To Adopt A Sugary Drink Tax
Share
Tweet
Email
SMS
Rhode Island Could Become First State To Adopt A Sugary Drink Tax
June 27, 2021
June 27, 2021
Some cities have adopted a sugary drink tax, but Rhode Island aims to be the first state.
SHOW TRANSCRIPT
TRENDING IN
Politics NEWS
1:45
AP
In Return To Rally Stage, Trump Claims 'Fight Has Just Begun'
2:25
AP
Chauvin Sentencing: Appropriate or Too Light?
1:22
Gerald Herbert / AP
Rescue Crews Recover 5th Body At Condo Site Near Miami
2:49
Scripps
South Dakotans Push To Make Juneteenth An Official State Holiday
4:02
U.S. Navy
A Declassified Intelligence Report Cannot Explain UFOs. What's Next?
0:42
Win McNamee / AP
Justice Department Sues Georgia Over Restrictive Voting Laws
0:34
Jacquelyn Martin / AP
VP Harris Visiting Border Today
2:44
Mai Nolasco-Carranza
Inside A U.S. Refuge For Transgender Asylum Seekers
0:56
Jacquelyn Martin / AP
President Biden Announces Bipartisan Agreement On Infrastructure Deal
1:06
Alex Brandon / AP
Democrats Launch Select Committee To Investigate Capitol Riot
Julio Cortez / AP
New York Appeals Court Suspends Rudy Giuliani From Practicing Law
1:12
Evelyn Hockstein / Pool via AP
Pentagon Leaders Defend Military Efforts On Racism, Extremism
0:22
Susan Walsh / AP
Biden Administration Extends Eviction Moratorium
1:40
Susan Walsh / AP
President Biden Warns Of 'More Pronounced' Summer Crime
1:05
Alex Brandon / AP
Senators To Pitch Bipartisan Infrastructure Plan
0:50
John Minchillo / AP
First Person Sentenced In Capitol Riot, No Jail Time
1:49
AP
Pres. Biden Targets Gun Dealers, Pushes Jobs In Violence Prevention
2:35
UNHCR/Béla Szandelszky
From Damascus To Tokyo: Syrian Refugee To Compete At Olympics
0:55
Susan Walsh / AP
Former Virginia Senator John Warner Laid To Rest
0:25
David Zalubowski / AP
White House Unveils Strategy To Curb Violent Crime
0:32
Danna Singer / ACLU / AP
Supreme Court Backs Student Cheerleader In Free Speech Case
0:19
Steve Helber / AP
Connecticut Becomes 18th State To Legalize Recreational Marijuana
0:29
Jacquelyn Martin / AP
Vice President Kamala Harris To Visit Southern Border
0:46
J. Scott Applewhite / AP
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi To Lay Out January 6 Investigation Plans
0:35
Evelyn Hockstein / Pool via AP
Defense Secretary Backs Changes To Military Sexual Assault Handling
0:35
Andrew Harnik / AP
Pres. Biden Announces 'Zero-Tolerance' Gun Violence Policy
0:32
J. Scott Applewhite / AP
Justices Rule For Cursing Cheerleader Over Snapchat Post
1:13
Kevin Hagen / AP
Adams Takes Early Lead In NYC Democratic Mayoral Primary
4:01
AP
Jan. 6 Corporate Freeze On Campaign Donations Begins To Thaw
1:14
Alex Brandon / AP
Senate Republicans Block Democrats' Election Reform Bill
3:33
AP
Cities Search For Answers In The Midst Of Nationwide Spike In Violence
0:26
Richard Drew / AP
Major Stock Indexes Finish Up, NASDAQ Hits An All-Time High
2:31
Crime And Violence Are Top Issues For NYC Voters
0:27
Nati Harnik / AP
Attorneys General Want U.S. Postal Service Delay Plan Rejected
0:46
Evan Vucci / AP
U.S. Expected To Miss President Biden's July 4 Vaccination Goal
0:34
Apple TV
"Ted Lasso" Series Wins Peabody Award
0:25
Richard Drew / AP
NYC Holds Mayoral Primary Election Using Ranked Choice Voting System
Alex Brandon / AP
GOP Ready To Block Elections Bill In Senate Showdown
1:53
AP Images
Perfect Storm Of Factors Lead To Stubborn 'Worker Shortage'
1:08
Ahn Young-joon / AP
Sister Of North Korean Leader Dismisses Hopes For Dialogue With U.S.
0:21
Damian Dovarganes / AP
Court Blocks Effort To Overturn CA Assault Weapons Ban
1:16
Susan Walsh / AP
White House Officials To Meet With Senators On Infrastructure
1:57
J. Scott Applewhite / AP
Supreme Court Rules Against NCAA
1:37
AP/ Mark Lennihan
Surge In Violent Crime Dominates NYC Vote
0:46
Vahid Salemi / AP
Iran's President-Elect Calls For U.S. To Rejoin Nuke Deal
0:21
Mary Altaffer / AP
White House Allocates 55M Vaccines To Share Worldwide
0:21
Keith Srakocic / AP
Victoria's Secret Ditching Famed 'Angels'
0:37
Evan Vucci / AP
President Biden To Respond To Infrastructure Proposal
0:31
Darron Cummings / AP
Supreme Court Sides With Former Athletes On NCAA Compensation Limits
3:14
Scripps
Rural West Virginians Fight For Better Internet Connection
2:14
AP / Evan Vucci
U.S. Bishops To Draft New Guidelines For Communion
0:29
Lee Jin-man / AP
Kim Jong-Un: Prepared For Dialogue, Confrontation With U.S.
1:16
J. Scott Applewhite / AP
Supreme Court Dismisses Challenge To Affordable Care Act
1:41
J. Scott Applewhite / AP
Senate To Hold Procedural Vote On "For The People Act"
2:05
Evan Vucci / AP
President Biden Recognizes Juneteenth Activist
3:03
Evan Vucci / AP
President Biden Signs Bill Creating Federal Juneteenth Holiday
1:51
J. Scott Applewhite // ASSOCIATED PRESS
Obamacare Survives Third Supreme Court Challenge
1:04
Evan Vucci / AP
President Biden Signs Bill Making Juneteenth A Federal Holiday
2:50
AP
Democrats Concerned About Supreme Court's Future
1:21
John Bazemore / AP
Stacey Abrams Backs Manchin's Voting Rights Compromise
0:29
Evan Vucci / AP
Support For Bipartisan Infrastructure Plan Growing
1:38
Patrick Semansky / AP
Families Of U.S. Citizens Imprisoned In Russia Appeal To Pres. Biden
0:24
Alex Brandon / AP
Supreme Court Sides With Catholic Foster Care Agency
0:48
J. Scott Applewhite / AP
Supreme Court Upholds Obamacare In 7-2 Decision
1:31
Patrick Semansky / AP
President Biden: 'I Did What I Came To Do'
0:36
Eugene Garcia / AP
U.S. Ends Trump-Era Asylum Rules For Violence Victims
1:33
Patrick Semansky / AP
Cybersecurity Was A Key Issue For Biden-Putin Summit
2:56
AP
Europe Has A Lot At Stake In Biden-Putin Summit
0:30
J. Scott Applewhite / AP
Schumer To Meet With Senate Budget Committee
0:39
J. Scott Applewhite /AP
McConnell: No GOP Support For Voting Rights Bill
1:40
Scripps
Florida Leaders Encourage Vaccines As Delta Variant Spreads
0:21
Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum / AP
Senate Passes Bill To Make Juneteenth A Federal Holiday
1:00
Julio Cortez / AP
Military Leader Defends Jan. 6 Response
0:54
Alexander Zemlianichenko / AP
President Biden And Russian President Vladimir Putin Meet In Geneva
2:11
AP Images
Catholic Bishops To Discuss Politicians, Communion At Spring Meeting
2:49
Susan Walsh // ASSOCIATED PRESS
Former CDC Director: COVID-19 Leaked From Chinese Lab
0:45
Win McNamee / Pool via AP
White House Unveils Strategy To Counter Domestic Terrorism
1:42
Patrick Semansky / AP
ProPublica: Big Billionaires Pay Little To No Income Tax
1:16
Jacquelyn Martin / AP
Marjorie Taylor Greene Apologizes For Holocaust Comparison
0:38
The New York Times / AP
DOJ To Tighten Rules On Seizing Data From Congress
0:44
Francisco Seco / AP
President Biden Attending U.S.-EU Summit In Belgium
1:00
Olivier Hoslet / AP
President Biden Meets With NATO Leaders
3:00
AP Images
Low Expectations, Days Before Pres. Biden To Meet Putin
2:29
AP
President Biden's European Tour Continues
1:16
Alex Brandon / AP
DOJ Investigating Trump Data Seizures
0:29
Stephanie Lecocq / AP
Biden To Reaffirm U.S. Commitment To NATO
1:37
AP
President Biden And Putin Agree: Relations At 'Low Point'
2:14
AP
Israel Rings in New Government, Ending 12-Year Netanyahu Rule
0:51
Patrick Semansky / AP
G-7 Summit Wraps Up With Pledges on COVID, Economic Initiatives
2:52
Scripps
What Are The Chances Of Getting Nationwide Paid Family Leave?
0:58
AP
Shooting in Austin Leaves 13 Injured, No Suspect Identified
1:56
AP
Teen Who Recorded Murder of George Floyd Awarded Pulitzer
1:00
Alex Brandon / AP
Watchdog Launches Probe Into Trump DOJ Over Seized Data From Democrats
2:45
Patrick Semansky // ASSOCIATED PRESS
How The U.S.' 500B Donated Vaccine Doses Will Impact The Globe
2:36
Luke Hanrahan
G-7 Protesters Take To The Streets And Beaches
1:24
J. Scott Applewhite / AP
Trump DOJ Seized Data From House Democrats