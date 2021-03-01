Mexico Reportedly Plans To Ask U.S. For COVID Vaccines

Sources told Reuters Mexico's president planned to make the request in a meeting with President Biden on Monday.

Mexico reportedly plans to ask the U.S. to share part of its coronavirus vaccine supply.

Sources told Reuters that Mexico's president will make the request in a virtual meeting with President Biden Monday.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has criticized vaccine distribution as favoring richer countries.

A White House official told Reuters President Biden is open to the idea, but vaccinating Americans will remain his top priority.