Returning Americans Criticize Lack Of Screening, Quarantine Guidance

Travelers say they arrived in the U.S. to find airport service officials not wearing masks and at times not even screening people.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

Americans who recently returned to the U.S. are raising concerns about the little to no guidance they were given on self-quarantine measures.

The Hill reports that numerous returning Americans say they arrived in the U.S. to find airport service officials not wearing masks and at times not even screening arriving travelers for the coronavirus.

The State Department says arriving travelers displaying coronavirus symptoms, or who are coming from countries under the coronavirus travel ban, are being referred to the CDC or Department of Homeland Security for enhanced screening. And a Customs and Border Protection spokesperson said "specific procedures" for screening passengers "may vary by location."

The concerns about screening come as the U.S. overtakes China, Italy and the rest of the world with the highest number of confirmed cases of the virus. More than half the country's population is under stay-at-home orders, with 22 states having issued those proclamations.

Meanwhile, President Trump sent a letter to U.S. governors on Thursday saying his administration is preparing updated coronavirus guidelines for social distancing based on where you live.

As for the airports, industry and federal officials tell The Wall Street Journal that while no decisions have been made just yet, U.S. airlines are preparing for a potential voluntary or government-mandated shutdown of virtually all passenger flights amid the outbreak.

Contains footage from CNN.