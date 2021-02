Businesses like CVS, Walgreens, Rite Aid and Walmart have received shipments of the vaccine.

Starting Friday, your local pharmacy might be providing COVID-19 vaccines.

Getting a vaccine will depend on your state's guidelines for eligibility, and supplies are expected to be limited for now. You'll need to make an appointment before heading to the pharmacy.