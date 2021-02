The CDC says doses will arrive at some of those retailers as soon as Thursday.

Soon, getting a COVID vaccine will be as easy as going into a CVS or Walgreens.

They're among more than 20 retail chains that will get a supply of the vaccine from the government this week.

The CDC says doses will arrive at some of those retailers as soon as today.

CVS will start distributing doses tomorrow.

Stores say you should make an appointment before coming in.