WATCH NEWSY LIVE WATCH NEWSY LIVE

Residents React As G-7 Leaders Gather In Southwest England Village

SMS
Residents React As G-7 Leaders Gather In Southwest England Village
By Luke Hanrahan
and Kristy Schantz
By Luke Hanrahan
and Kristy Schantz
June 10, 2021
June 10, 2021
Newsy is in Carbis Bay in Southwest England, where world leaders are gathering for the G-7 Summit.
SHOW TRANSCRIPT