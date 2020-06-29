Reshaped By Pandemic, Cities Claim Streets For More Than Just Cars

As people head outdoors this summer, cities help them to maintain safe distances by creating "slow streets," roads designed for more than just cars.

From Bogotá to Barcelona, cities are expanding pedestrian and cyclist access to streets which have typically prioritized automobiles. They've added new bike lanes and closed down roads to cars in order to make more space for recreation and commuting.

And it's a trend that is growing in popularity in the U.S. as well, with dozens of municipalities announcing their own "slow street" initiatives. By limiting where cars can go and how fast they can travel, cities hope to reimagine roads for the present pandemic and beyond.