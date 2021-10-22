Researchers Test Whether Cloth Masks Or Surgical Masks Are Best

Researchers Test Whether Cloth Masks Or Surgical Masks Are Best
By Newsy Staff
By Newsy Staff
October 22, 2021
October 22, 2021
A group of researchers from universities including Yale and Stanford found surgical masks more effective than cloth masks.
We are more than a year-and-a-half into the pandemic and researchers think they know which mask is better.

They're saying surgical is better than resuable cotton – and it's not even close.

A group of researchers from universities including Yale and Stanford found that a double-layer cotton mask was only 37 percent effective at filtering particles, while a surgical mask was 95 percent effective.

The CDC does recommend multi-layer cloth masks. Its data shows they can block up to 50 to 70 percent of small droplets and particles. 

