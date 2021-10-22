Researchers Test Whether Cloth Masks Or Surgical Masks Are Best

A group of researchers from universities including Yale and Stanford found surgical masks more effective than cloth masks.

We are more than a year-and-a-half into the pandemic and researchers think they know which mask is better.

They're saying surgical is better than resuable cotton – and it's not even close.

A group of researchers from universities including Yale and Stanford found that a double-layer cotton mask was only 37 percent effective at filtering particles, while a surgical mask was 95 percent effective.

The CDC does recommend multi-layer cloth masks. Its data shows they can block up to 50 to 70 percent of small droplets and particles.