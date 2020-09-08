Researchers See Link Between Obesity And Severe COVID-19 Cases

Researchers say obesity could be a reason certain communities have been harder hit for COVID-19 than others.

Doctors say they've seen a link between obesity and serious COVID-19 cases.

In one study of 5,200 infected people, more than a third were obese. And the chances of those people being hospitalized were higher than for others.

Researchers say obese people may have a harder time fighting the virus due to other health complications, like heart disease and diabetes. They also believe obesity may be a significant factor in why certain communities across the country have been hit harder by the coronavirus than others.

According to the CDC, the obesity rate in the U.S. is around 42 percent and is most prevalent among Black and Hispanic communities.

Serious cases of the coronavirus affect the lungs, and doctors say extra fat could limit the lungs' ability to expand.

Contains footage from CNN.