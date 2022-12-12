Researchers Develop A Fentanyl Vaccine That May Block High

Officials See Wave Of Rainbow-Colored Fentanyl Across 21 States
The colorful drug comes in various shapes and sizes including pills, powder and blocks that resemble sidewalk chalk.LEARN MORE
University of Houston researchers say they've created a vaccine that appears to block synthetic fentanyl from entering the brain.
Researchers at the University of Houston on Thursday demonstrated a new vaccine that can potentially combat the nation's growing fentanyl crisis.
Dr. Colin Haile, research associate professor at UH Animal Behavior Core Facility in Texas, says the vaccine "will be a game changer" in dealing with drug overdose.
"These antibodies bind to fentanyl if it is consumed and prevent it from getting into the brain where it may trigger euphoric centers or trigger respiratory depression and opioid overdose death," Haile said.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott at a press briefing told reporters that "This is going to address what's turned out to be one of the most serious lethal problems we have in our country."
According to a report from the White House, there were more than 90,000 drug overdose deaths in 2020, with synthetic opioids accounting for 82.3% of those deaths.
Researchers believe the vaccine will benefit multiple categories of people. They hope to begin clinical trials in humans in the coming months.
Additional reporting by The Associated Press.
