Researchers: B12 Deficiency Affects Up TO 20% Of People

Going into the new year, a lot of people want to focus on starting off start off on a healthy note.

There's one thing that's not that may not be commonly known but affects millions of people.

Vitamin B-12 deficiency affects between five percent and 20 percent of all people.

That's according to researchers at the University of Oxford.

A lot of people don't know they suffer from it because the symptoms can be mistaken for other things.

B-12 deficiency is more common in people who may have had digestive surgery or bariatric surgery.

For people looking to up their B-12 intake, the vitamin is mostly found in animal products.

B-12 injections are also available.