Researchers: B12 Deficiency Affects Up TO 20% Of People

January 1, 2021
Going into the new year, a lot of people want to focus on starting off start off on a healthy note.
There's one thing that's not that may not be commonly known but affects millions of people.
Vitamin B-12 deficiency affects between five percent and 20 percent of all people.
That's according to researchers at the University of Oxford.
A lot of people don't know they suffer from it because the symptoms can be mistaken for other things.
B-12 deficiency is more common in people who may have had digestive surgery or bariatric surgery.
For people looking to up their B-12 intake, the vitamin is mostly found in animal products.
B-12 injections are also available.