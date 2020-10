Over 50 people are still missing.

More devastation in Vietnam from Typhoon Molave. Rescue teams are using heavy machinery to try to find survivors of landslides caused by all the rain.

Molave was one of the worst typhoons to hit the country in decades.

Landslides have killed around three dozen people in Vietnam and over 50 are still missing.

At least 16 people in the Philippines have died from landslides caused by the typhoon.