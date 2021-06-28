Condo Collapse: Rescuers Hopeful About Finding More Survivors

At least nine people are dead and 150 are missing after a condo collapsed in Surfside, FL last week.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

Rescue workers are entering a fifth day digging through the rubble of a collapsed Florida condo. And they say they could still find survivors.

It's that hope that family members, desperate for information about loved ones, are clinging on to.

The death toll is now up to nine. More than 150 people are still missing in Surfside.

We now know owners of units in that building were just days away from a deadline to start making payments toward more than $9 million in major repairs. Those fixes were recommended almost three years ago.

The first deadline for those payments was set to be this Thursday.