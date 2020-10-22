Republicans Advance Amy Coney Barrett's Supreme Court Nomination

Despite Democrats boycotting Thursday morning's committee vote, Republicans voted to favorably report advance her nomination to the full Senate.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

The Senate is now on track to confirm Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the U.S. Supreme Court next week.

Despite Democrats boycotting Thursday morning's committee vote, Republicans voted to favorably report advance her nomination to the full Senate.

Photos of people who depend on the Afforable Care Act filled the empty Democratic seats.

Democrats argued a Justice Barrett would vote to strike down the ACA.

Senators didn't show up in protest of President Trump's effort to rush the nomination through before the election.