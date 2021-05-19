Report Says DarkSide Made $90M In Bitcoin Ransom

The hack led to the pipeline being closed for days, which caused panics and gas shortages in the southeastern U.S.

There are new reports of just how much money the hackers behind the Colonial Pipeline ransomware attack made before having to shut down.

NBC News reports the group "DarkSide" got a total of $90 million in bitcoin ransom payments and Colonial itself reportedly paid a $5 million ransom.

DarkSide is believed to be based in Eastern Europe, but they say they're not operating on behalf of any government.