Reports Say Chauvin Facing Federal Civil Rights Charges

Three other officers involved in killing of George Floyd may also be indicted.

Derek Chauvin may face federal civil rights charges in the murder of George Floyd.

Media outlets in Minnesota report that the Justice Department will ask a grand jury to indict the former Minneapolis police officer and the three other officers involved in the killing of Floyd.

And the Minneapolis Star-Tribune reports prosecutors also intend to charge Chauvin in connection to the violent arrest of a 14-year-old boy back in 2017.

Last week Chauvin was found guilty on all counts in relation to the murder of Floyd.

He's due for sentencing in June.