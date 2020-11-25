Reports: Record Number Of Absentee Ballots In Georgia Runoff

The Jan. 5 runoff election in Georgia will determine majority control in the Senate.

Another key date to keep in mind is Jan. 5 in Georgia where two Senate runoff elections will take place.

The state is reportedly receiving a record number of absentee ballot requests for the special election. WSB-TV reports more than 762,000 ballots have been requested in Georgia.

The two races will determine control over the Senate.

Democrats would need to win both seats to take the majority.

