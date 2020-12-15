Reports: Pete Buttigieg Picked For Transportation Role

If confirmed, 38-year-old Buttigieg would become the first openly gay Cabinet secretary.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

According to multiple news reports, President-elect Joe Biden will nominate former Democratic primary rival Pete Buttigieg to lead the Department of Transportation.

The former South Bend, Indiana, mayor ended his bid for the White House and endorsed Biden the day before Super Tuesday, when Biden took a commanding lead. If confirmed, the 38-year-old Buttigieg would become the first openly gay Cabinet secretary.

Contains footage from CNN.

For full election coverage visit Election 2020.