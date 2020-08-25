Reports: Jerry Falwell Jr. Confirms Resignation

Liberty University's president has agreed to resign after controversies.

Jerry Falwell Jr. is stepping down as president of Liberty University, after all.

The evangelical university in Virgina said Falwell agreed to resign on Monday but then reversed his decision.

ABC News and The Wall Street Journal report Falwell told the outlets late Monday night he will, in fact, officially step down.

His resignation follows a series of controversies.

Falwell initially agreed to an "indefinite leave of absence" earlier this month after posting a questionable photo with his pants unzipped next to a woman who was not his wife.

The latest controversy includes reports about sexual encounters between him, his wife and a younger business partner.

Contains footage from CNN.