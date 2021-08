Multiple reports say the FDA is planning to review CDC data in the next week or so.

According to multiple reports, in the next week or so, the FDA is planning to review CDC data on additional doses for the immunocompromised.

That includes people who have gotten organ transplants, are being treated for cancer, or have HIV, just to name a few.