Reports: Barr Weighing Whether to Resign

U.S. Attorney General William Barr is reportedly considering whether to resign after a tense meeting with President Trump last week.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

Attorney General William Barr could step down before President Trump's term ends. According to The New York Times, Barr may even resign before the end of the year.

The news comes after Barr said the Justice department Found no evidence of widespread voter fraud. Barr and President Trump reportedly had a tense meeting last week after his statement on the election.

