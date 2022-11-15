Report: White House Mulling Options To Ease Student Loan Debt

President Biden said student loan payments would resume in January. But that was before two courts blocked his executive order that forgives $20K.

As student loan debt relief is being blocked by the courts, the Biden administration is now exploring its options.

According to The Washington Post, the White House may circumvent the legal roadblocks by extending the current moratorium on loan repayments.

That moratorium was first issued under former President Trump as a way to ease the financial burdens brought about by the pandemic.

In August, President Biden announced that payments would resume in January.

But, that was before two courts blocked his executive order that forgives up to $20,000 in student loan debt per borrower.

The White House is appealing those rulings, but hasn't made a decision on any additional steps.