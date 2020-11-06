Report: U.S. Unemployment Rate Drops To 6.9%

The Labor Department says the U.S. gained 638,000 jobs in October.

The Labor Department says the U.S. gained 638,000 jobs in October.

That's about 34,000 jobs fewer than were added in September.

The gains last month brought down the nation's official unemployment rate to 6.9%.

The construction and retail sectors showed particularly strong growth, but the U.S. still has roughly 10 million fewer jobs than it did before the pandemic ramped up in March.

For Newsy, I'm Adam Elrashidi.