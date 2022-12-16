Report: These Are The Best Airlines In The World In 2022

Air Travel Costs More, Has Fewer Options This Holiday Season
The average cost of a flight is higher this year than last, with fewer workers and fewer flights adding to the issue.LEARN MORE
AirHelp, an air passenger rights organization, compiles data annually rank airlines on customer service, claims processing and on-time performance.
Inflation has affected the prices of goods, services and the general cost of living. So it's no surprise that airline ticket prices have also increased.
However, airfares have risen much faster than overall inflation, with an annual increase of 42.9%, the highest on record. So if you plan to spend a significant amount on air travel in the near future, you want to be sure you're buying tickets from a quality airline.
To help you figure out which airlines to fly with for your next vacation, AirHelp — the world's largest organization for air passenger rights — has published its annual ratings for global airlines and airports.
How AirHelp Scores Airlines
Since 2015, the company has used top data sources, tens of thousands of customer opinions and its experience helping passengers who have had disrupted flights worldwide to create its annual rankings.
For the most recent analysis, AirHelp compared 64 airlines between Jan. 1 and Oct. 31, 2022, using the following three metrics:
1. On-time performance, which accounted for one-third of the overall score. Flights that arrived within 15 minutes of their published arrival time were considered on time.
2. Customer opinion, which made up another third of the score. Passengers rated airlines based on the cabin crew, aircraft comfort and cleanliness, food and entertainment.
3. Claim processing, which is the final factor. The company looked at how each airline handled claims when things went wrong.
The average cost of a flight is higher this year than last, with fewer workers and fewer flights adding to the issue.LEARN MORE
Top Airlines in 2022
One U.S. airline made the top three for best passenger experience, and a second landed in the top 10.Qatar Airways was named No. 1 overall, scoring 8.11 out of 10. The airline scored 7.6 in on-time performance, 8.9 in customer opinion and 7.8 for claim processing.
United Airlines was second, scoring 8.07 out of 10. The Chicago-based airline had the best score of the top three for on-time performance. It was also named the best airline in North America.
Qantas Airways came in third at 8.02 out of 10. Australia's largest airline also scored the highest in the top three for claim processing.
The full list of airlines in AirHelp's top 10 is:
1. Qatar Airways 6. Eurowings
2. United Airlines 7. China Airlines
3. Qantas Airlines 8. American Airlines
4. Etihad Airways 9. Japan Airlines
5. LATAM Airlines 10. Austrian Airlines
The complete report provides additional detailed lists, such as the best airlines by country and region. In addition, a global airport ranking report is available as well.
Did your favorite airline make the list?
Consultancy Longwoods International's CEO says more people are traveling for the purpose of drawing their own conclusions on American history.By Scripps National
The nation's capital will waive Metrobus fees within city limits starting around July. It'll also expand bus services to 24 hours on 12 major routes.By Pablo Martinez Monsivais / AP
Luckily for this kitty, he made it back home safely after he was found among the checked baggage at JFK.By TSA/Twitter
Some investors are concerned with Musk selling an additional $3.6B worth of Tesla stocks, after pledging in April to not sell anymore.By Nam Y. Huh / AP
Algorithms identify those who share many genetic markers, making them very likely to be close relatives.By Fernando Vergara / AP
Seven days and a new candle for each one — that's the years-long tradition of Kwanzaa.By Newsy