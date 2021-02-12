Report: Talks Underway For Republican Splinter Party

February 12, 2021
Some Republicans are reportedly considering forming a new center-right party.
SHOW TRANSCRIPT
Some Republicans are considering breaking away from their political party and starting a new one.
Reuters first reported dozens of former officials are looking to form a center-right party.
These former officials from previous Republican administrations are concerned about Donald Trump's influence over Republicans.
The party would run its own candidates in some races but would also endorse moderate candidates in others.