Report Says 200M Monthly COVID-19 Tests Are Needed

The Rockefeller Foundation says the current 30 million coronavirus test level each month in the United States is insufficient.

A new report suggests in order for the U.S. to control the coronavirus pandemic, it needs to perform as many as 200 million tests every month.

Right now, fewer than 30 million tests are reported each month in the United States.

The recommendation comes from the Rockefeller Foundation and the Duke-Margolis Center for Health Policy. It suggests a strategy focused on schools and nursing homes, with a recommendation that all students and teachers be tested twice a week.

The researchers said it is possible to reach 200 million tests per month, once tests reach the market that can provide immediate results.

But the report's authors say more guidance, assistance and funding will be needed from the federal government.