Report Says Israel-Hamas Cease-Fire Could Come Today

Gaza's health ministry says more than 225 Palestinians have died in the conflict. Israel says at least half of those killed have been militants.

A cease-fire could come as early as today in the conflict between Israel and Hamas.

That's according to a report from The Wall Street Journal that cites people involved in the discussions.

Meanwhile, Israel's prime minister has vowed to press on against Hamas. Israel says its military conducted more airstrikes aimed at militants in Gaza today.

The Israeli military also says misfired rockets from Gaza toward Israel are responsible for some deaths. It shared a video it says shows a rocket launched by terrorists that fell back into Gaza.

In the last 10 days, over 4,000 rockets have been fired toward Israel.