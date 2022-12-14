Report: Mark Meadows Texted 34 Lawmakers About Overturning Election

Jan. 6 Panel Interviews Former Trump Aide Hope Hicks
The interview comes as the investigation is winding down.
Text messages between former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and 34 members of Congress have been released.
The alleged plot to overturn the 2020 presidential election is thickening, as a bombshell new report reveals more than 30 lawmakers were in contact with the executive branch following the 2020 election, discussing plans to try to keep Trump in office.
According to the political news organization Talking Points Memo, the Republican members of Congress sent an array messages to former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, with at least one congressman calling for instituting martial law.
The report comes as the Jan. 6 committee prepares to hold its final hearing in the investigation into the deadly Capitol insurrection.
National correspondent Maura Sirianni shares details of both developments.
