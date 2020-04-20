Report: Frozen Pizza Sales Jump 92% In March

The U.S. is stocking up on frozen pizza, with sales topping $275 million dollars in March — a 92% increase from a year ago.

First, it was the toilet paper, and then the hand sanitizers and cleaning supplies. And now, it's the frozen pizzas.

AdWeek reports frozen pizza sales in the U.S. topped $275 million last month — that's up 92% from this same time a year ago. And that sudden spike in demand, of course, has resulted in a shortage at grocery stores amid the pandemic.

Many Americans rushed to stockpile essential food items and other goods in anticipation of lockdown orders. Food industry executives attribute the boom in frozen pizza sales not only to it being a comfort food for many people, but one with a considerable shelf life in times of uncertainty.

One executive told AdWeek that frozen pizza checks a lot of boxes for consumers, especially those with families. Meanwhile, a spokesperson for Newman's Own said that the company expects production to continue as scheduled, but that supply chains are certainly stretched.