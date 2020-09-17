Report: Federal Officials Considered Using 'Heat Ray' On Protesters

A whistleblower says federal officials considered using a crowd control device called a "heat ray" to deal with protesters outside the White House.
It happened back in June when officers forcibly cleared protesters from Lafayette Square.
National Guard Major Adam DeMarco told a House committee that a top Defense Department military police officer sent an email asking for the so-called heat ray.
The email also asked if the D.C. National Guard had a long-range acoustic device.
The heat ray, also known as the "active denial system," was developed by the military decades ago. It shoots a directed beam of energy that causes a burning sensation. It's considered to be a non-lethal way to control crowds. It's unclear if it's ever been used in combat.
DeMarco said he told the officials the Guard did not have either device.