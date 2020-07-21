Report Cites Russian Interference In Britain

British parliamentary report accuses the government of not taking action.

A new report from British Parliament accuses the government of "actively avoiding" investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 Brexit referendum.

The 55-page report says Russia views Britain as one of its "top intelligence targets" in the West and criticizes the British government for being "slow to recognize the existence of the threat."

The report goes on to say that British politicians allowed Russians to recycle illicit finances in London and then invest that money into a wide sphere of British establishments including “PR firms, charities, political interests, academia and cultural institutions.”

In addition, the authors of the report tell news outlets that the document was delayed in becoming public, with critics now saying Prime Minister Boris Johnson blocked it from being released prior to the general elections in December.

Russia denies meddling in any country's electoral processes.

The report urges the British government to take action immediately with new legislation and coordination with Western allies against "Russian aggressive action."

Contains footage from CNN.