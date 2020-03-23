Report: 2020 Olympics To Be Postponed Due To Coronavirus

Longtime International Olympic Committee member Dick Pound told USA Today on Monday the 2020 Tokyo Games "are not going to start on July 24."

This year's Olympic Games will reportedly be pushed back due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Longtime International Olympic Committee member Dick Pound told USA Today on Monday that based on the information he's received so far, the 2020 Tokyo Games "are not going to start on July 24." He said the committee is still working out what its next steps will be, but that it will soon announce what its plans are moving forward.

Neither the IOC nor the Tokyo 2020 organizing committee has formally announced a delay. The committee said Sunday it's ruled out canceling the event, but that a decision on whether to postpone the event will be made within the next four weeks.

Calls for the Olympics to be rescheduled have grown in recent weeks as the number of coronavirus cases continues to surge worldwide. Both the Canadian and Australian Olympic committees have already said they will not send athletes this summer.