Report: 1 In 6 American Kids Are Obese

Children of color and children from lower income homes fare far worse than others.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

A new report combining several obesity studies over the past year says one in six American children are obese.

Even more bleak: rates for American Indian, Alaska Native, Black, and Hispanic children, and for children from lower income homes, and lower incomes families, are far worse than those of other children.

"The bottom line here is that obesity rates have been and are far too high in America and kids of color and those children that live furthest from economic opportunity continue to be at greatest risk," Jamie Bissel, senior program officer at Robert Wood Johnson Foundation said.

Meanwhile, the FDA issued new salt recommendations Wednesday suggesting restaurants and processed food makers lower their sodium content by 3000 milligrams – a little more than a teaspoon a day.

Americans consume an average of 3400 milligrams of sodium daily.

Too much salt can cause high blood pressure, heart disease, and stroke.

Alexis Avila knows the pandemic's impact on obesity firsthand.

"At one point it was getting kind of hard since I couldn't see any more friends and it was kind of like isolating," she said. "It was kind of a hard point in my life."

She went to the doctor and had to change her diet and exercise.

Experts say for people like Alexis, diet and exercise are only part of the problem.

"Our nation's policies are failing our children and systemic factors like inadequate access to healthy food, stagnant incomes, lack of health insurance and access to health care all contribute to childhood obesity," Bissel said.