House Republicans Remove Rep. Liz Cheney From Leadership Role

House Republicans have removed congresswoman Liz Cheney from her leadership role.

They're punishing her for her continued criticism of former President Trump and for refusing to back his false claims of the election being stolen.

There's no proof of widespread fraud in the 2020 election.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy has said this is about party unity. But Cheney says Trump is holding Republicans back.

"I will do everything I can to ensure that the former president never again gets anywhere near the Oval Office," Cheney said. "We have seen the danger that he continues to provoke with his language. We have seen his lack of commitment and dedication to the Constitution."

Meanwhile, in testimony Wednesday, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas explained how lies about the election can be dangerous.

He said: "False narratives create a lack of confidence in our democratic institutions and sometimes worse. And those false narratives can lead people who are predisposed to violence to commit acts of violence against our institutions. And tragically, we saw that on Jan. 6."