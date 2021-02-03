Rep. Boebert: "Hopefully" Democrats Can Work With GOP

Rep. Lauren Boebert sat down with Newsy's Alex Miller.

Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado won her seat after expressing she was open to QAnon conspiracy theories.

She spoke to our Alex Miller.

Boebert did not answer our question about her thoughts on fellow congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene.

But she did tell us she hopes Democrats will work with members of her party.

"I'm willing to put forward conservative ideas and agendas and policies, and hopefully they can work with us. When is that ever going to be the question? Will Democrats work with Republicans? Because it's been a long time of Republicans working with Democrats, and we never get anything in return," she said.

